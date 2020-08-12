Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,007.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,385.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.