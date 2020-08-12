Benjamin J. Md Ansell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

