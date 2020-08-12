Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of BOX worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,939,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

