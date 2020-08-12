Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

STL opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

