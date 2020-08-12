Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 6,097 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BRF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

