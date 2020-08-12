Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 87.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,066 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 893,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 645,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 59.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.