Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,449 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

