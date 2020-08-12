Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after buying an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 201,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 373.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192,405 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 417,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,687 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PKI opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

