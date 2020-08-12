Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

