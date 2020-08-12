Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

