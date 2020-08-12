Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 631 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.