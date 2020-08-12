Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,007.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,385.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

