Citigroup Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $40.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

