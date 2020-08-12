DA Davidson Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,683 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,531,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.