David J. Schlanger Sells 1,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,522.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGNY opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

