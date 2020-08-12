Davis Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

