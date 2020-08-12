Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $108.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

