Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.