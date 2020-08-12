Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UFS. CIBC downgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

