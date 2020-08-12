Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,375,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.