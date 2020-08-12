Douglas Schirle Buys 4,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CFO Douglas Schirle acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $24,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,666.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 419.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.