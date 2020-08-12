Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Enerplus stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.89. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

