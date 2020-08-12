Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

