FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FireEye by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $20,084,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

