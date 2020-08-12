First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in First Solar by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.79.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,190. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.