FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 293.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.32.

FLT stock opened at $234.76 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.90.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

