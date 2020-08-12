Groupon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,999 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,114% compared to the average volume of 659 put options.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,224.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $265,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

