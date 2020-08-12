GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) PT Lowered to $155.00

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWPH. TheStreet raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.92. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,100 shares of company stock worth $7,867,272 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

