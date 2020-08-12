Herbalife Nutrition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,400 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,216 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 109.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,016 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 784,759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 241,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

