HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives $35.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.