Ieq Capital LLC Has $43.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,007.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,385.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.