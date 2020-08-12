Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,007.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,385.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

