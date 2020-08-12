Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $221,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,007.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,385.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

