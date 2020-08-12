Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $89.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.81.

JACK opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 266.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 87,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

