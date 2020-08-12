Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4,591.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

