John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $24,587.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $22,967.00.

On Friday, July 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $22,141.14.

On Friday, July 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.14, for a total transaction of $22,269.66.

On Friday, July 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $23,807.14.

On Friday, June 26th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $22,372.00.

On Friday, June 12th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $20,932.10.

On Friday, June 5th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total transaction of $20,741.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total transaction of $19,950.35.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 257.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

