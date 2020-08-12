Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

