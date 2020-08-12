Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

