Lloyd Carney Buys 7,200 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GDYN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 343,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

