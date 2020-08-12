Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.43% of Seneca Foods worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Seneca Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

