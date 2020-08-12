Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 102.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,836 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in FOX by 74.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in FOX by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

