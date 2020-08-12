Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 8,118.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 376,470 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 48.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 736,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Loews by 29.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 23,738 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $747,509.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,354,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

