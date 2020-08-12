Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HST. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

HST opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.