Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 387.9% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 557.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 629,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

