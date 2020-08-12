Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

