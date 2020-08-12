Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.