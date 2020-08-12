Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $395,559. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.