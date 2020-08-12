Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 72.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 188,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.30.

NYSE ALB opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

