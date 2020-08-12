Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.28% of A10 Networks worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 358.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $685.77 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.86. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $166,646. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.