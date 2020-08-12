Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,010 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 61.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

NYSE:MGM opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

